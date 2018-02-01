A lightweight battle between Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis is the latest bout to be added to the UFC 223 card.

Chiesa will be looking to bounce back from a submission loss to Kevin Lee at Fight Night Oklahoma City in June of 2017.

Following the loss, Chiesa filed a complaint against referee Mario Yamasaki regarding the finish of the fight, but the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission decided there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision.

Prior to that setback, the 30-year-old was on a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Beneil Dariush, Jim Miller and Mitch Clarke.

Pettis, meanwhile, dropped his most recent fight to Dustin Poirier at Fight Night Norfolk in November of 2017.

Prior to that he defeated Jim Miller at UFC 213, but has lost five of his last seven fights.

UFC 223 will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York and will be headlined by a pair of title fights. Tony Ferguson will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event, while Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will rematch for the strawweight championship.