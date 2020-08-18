The Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals will not play Tuesday night, but could be back in action with a doubleheader on Wednesday.

It was announced the Reds are on their way to Kansas City and plan to play two games against the Royals on Wednesday.

MLB makes it official: tonight’s Reds-Royals game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/a8psp62hd4 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 18, 2020

Cincinnati had two games called off over the weekend after a player tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night. They have had no other positive tests since after being tested on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports MLB sent a private plane to fly the Reds' tests to their lab in Utah in order to expedite results. Nightengale adds that in the meantime, Reds players have not been permitted to work out at Great American Ballpark.

The player who tested positive on Friday has not been identified.

Cincinnati currently sits at 9-11, good for fourth place in the National League Central.