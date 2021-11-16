Content warning: The following story deals with sexual assault and could be upsetting to some readers.

Court documents obtained by The Athletic's Katie Strang reveal that former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli has been indicted on four counts of sexual assault by a Rhode Island grand jury.

Donatelli pleaded not guilty on Nov. 10. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The charges against Donatelli stem from a Nov. 2018 incident in which he allegedly assaulted Erin Skalde, the wife of Penguins assistant coach Jarrod Skalde. In a report filed with the Providence (RI) Police Department this past February, Skalde alleged that Donatelli grabbed her breast and forced his hand down her pants when he and the Skaldes were out after a road game against the Providence Bruins.

The Skaldes and the Penguins reached an out-of-court settlement last week as a resolution to a lawsuit brought forth against the team for retaining the services of Donatelli after the allegations were made against the coach. The Skaldes also alleged that Jarrod Skalde's job with the AHL team was terminated as retribution for coming forth with the allegations, something that the team had denied. The Penguins cited budget cuts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind Skalde's firing.

Terms of the settlement between the two parties were not disclosed.

According to the documents obtained by Strang, the indictment against Donatelli was issued on July 26 with a warrant for his arrest following on the next day.

Donatelli is set for a pre-trial hearing in December. He was released on $10,000 bond and given a no-contact order with Erin Skalde.

A 55-year-old native of Providence, Donatelli appeared in 35 NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars and Boston Bruins in a professional career that spanned from 1990 to 1996.

He was named head coach of the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2011-2012 season and was promoted to head coach of the WBS Penguins in 2015 when Mike Sullivan assumed the head coaching role with the NHL Penguins.

Donatelli stepped down from the WBS Penguins at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season, citing personal reasons.