Left-handed starter Clayton Richard is set to make his Blue Jays debut on Thursday in a matinee against the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo made the announcement following Wednesday's 13-inning, 6-5 loss to Boston.

Richard, 35, was acquired over the winter from the San Diego Padres to join the starting rotation. He was scheduled to make his first start on April 1 against Baltimore before he was scratched with what the team called a "stress reaction" in his right knee.

He was soon placed on the 10-day injured list and has yet to pitch this season.

Richard went 7-11 with a 5.33 earned-run average in 27 starts with San Diego during the 2018 season and has a record of 68-79 with a 4.46 ERA over his 10-year MLB career.