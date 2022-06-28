As far as he's concerned, Baker Mayfield has played his final game as a member of the Cleveland Browns no matter what might happen with Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield, 27, spoke to reporters on Tuesday in Norman, OK at a youth football camp.

Baker Mayfield answered the question everyone wants to know: If DeShaun Watson is suspended, could he return to Cleveland in 2022? Here's his answer from his youth camp Tuesday in Norman. (via @CareyAMurdock, @Eddie_Rado) pic.twitter.com/ASNY5b8kdO — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) June 28, 2022

“I think it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I’m thankful for my four years in Cleveland," Mayfield said. "There’s a lot of ups and downs and a ton of learning experiences that I’ll forever keep with me and teammates and friends and relationships that I’ll have for a lifetime…the support staff of Cleveland, the people of Cleveland, it’s a great sports town. So I’m thankful for it. There’s no resentment towards the city of Cleveland by any means.”

The first overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield concedes that he was frustrated over his future having yet to be resolved, but notes that there's nothing he can do about that.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before mini-camp and all those things, but that’s the stuff that’s out of my control," Mayfield said. "So let those things happen and fall into place and, right now, I’m just controlling what I can and enjoying this.”

With Watson, acquired by the Browns in March from the Houston Texans, widely expected to miss a potentially significant amount of time, if not the entire season, as discipline for the league's ongoing sexual misconduct investigation, Mayfield could certainly still be of use to the team, but he says that any discussion of that hasn't been broached and he doesn't expect it to be.

“No, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out," Mayfield said. "But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

A native of Austin, TX, the two-time Heisman Trophy winner has appeared in 59 games over the last four seasons for the Browns, throwing for 14,125 yards on 1,185-for-1,924 passing with 92 touchdowns and 56 picks.

Mayfield will earn $18.9 million this season and be a free agent in 2023.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the two other quarterbacks currently on the Browns roster.