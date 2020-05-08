Kevin Love got to play basketball on Friday, well sort of.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward became one of the first players to resume training at a team facility on Friday when the Cavs opened up shop for voluntary individual workout nearly two months since the league went on hiatus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love, 31, said he was screened and had his temperature checked before entering the building through a designated side entrance. Any player showing signs of a fever would not be allowed in the building.

"Asked us a few questions," he told ESPN on Friday. "How we're feeling, if anybody has been sick in the house, if we've been sick, if we've basically adhered to all the guidelines that are put in place, not only by the NBA but state to state."

Once Love began training, he had his own half court to work out and get his shots up, Love was also joined by an assistant coach – who wore a mask and gloves – to pass and rebound for him.

"Latex gloves make your hands sweat more than I ever knew!" one Cavs coach told ESPN in a text message. "Definitely took a little to get used to with the gloves, but definitely the safest technique right now if you think about it."

Current NBA guidelines only allow four players to be in the building at the same time, all working out on their own separate half court, never coming in contact with each other.

Joining love was teammates Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic.

The court is the only thing that players have access to, so Love brought a pair of shoes and wore gear that was provided to him to workout in. The weight room and showers were off limits, so following the workout, Love got changed and went home.

"I changed my clothes and got out of there and showered at home," Love said. "Which doesn't bode well for a guy like me who sweats a lot."

Love said getting back on the court is a good escape, “For me, I played 25-ish years of organized basketball and this is the longest I've ever gone without touching [a basketball]. And it's something I really, really enjoy doing.”

Adding, "So for me, it definitely was a big dopamine hit, and it just felt great to get in there and sweat outside of doing my workouts at home or getting on a treadmill. Going out there and having some sense of normalcy and getting on the court and actually shooting was pretty uplifting."