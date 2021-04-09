1h ago
Avs call off morning skate after positive test
The Colorado Avalanche announced that they will not be holding a morning skate on Friday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday. The Avs says the person is in isolation and all other players and staff members have tested negative.
TSN.ca Staff
Colorado, who are scheduled to battle the Ducks in Anaheim Friday night, sit first in the West Division with 56 points.