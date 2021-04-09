The Colorado Avalanche announced that they will not be holding a morning skate on Friday after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday.

We will not have morning skate today. pic.twitter.com/oknqmDzfCr — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 9, 2021

The Avs say the person is in isolation and all other players and staff members have tested negative.

Colorado, who are scheduled to battle the Ducks in Anaheim Friday night, sit first in the West Division with 56 points.