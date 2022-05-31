Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper left Game 1 against Edmonton in the second period on Tuesday night with an upper-body injury, and the team says he is doubtful to return.

The netminder surrendered three goals to the Oilers before suffering the injury 7:19 into the middle frame. He was replaced by Pavel Francouz.

It was a tough night for goalies in Game 1, as Oilers starter Mike Smith gave up six goals before being pulled in favour of Mikko Koskinen.

Game 2 of the series goes Thursday in Denver.