Avs ready to use 'next man up' mentality with loss of Kadri

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will miss 4-to-6 weeks according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Jared Bednar said it’ll be 4-6 weeks on Kadri — Adrian Dater (@adater) February 12, 2020

The 29-year-old Kadri, who is out with a lower-body injury, has 19 goals and 36 points in 51 games this season, his first with the Avalanche.

Kadri was injured on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

He was acquired by the team in July in a deal which saw Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot head to the Toronto Maple Leafs.