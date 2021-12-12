The Colorado Avalanche have placed goalie Jonas Johansson on waivers, TSN's Chris Johnston reported on Sunday.

Johansson, 26, posted a 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine games this season. The Swedish netminder last appeared for the Avalanche on Dec. 8 against the New York Rangers.

The Avalanche called up Pavel Francouz who will serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper for Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers.