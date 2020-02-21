The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday afternoon that they have signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year deal.

We have signed Pavel Francouz to a two year deal. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VLURBNfy3u — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 21, 2020

Contract worth: $4 million, $2M AAV. Currently at $950K https://t.co/MqQxk1obwU — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) February 21, 2020

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports the deal is for $4 million total with a cap hit of $2 million per season.

The 29-year-old has a 15-5-3 record with a save percentage of .923 and a goals-against average of 2.44 in 24 appearances with the Avalanche so far this season.

The Plzen, Czech Republic, native posted a career-best five-game winning streak from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7 and went 9-0-1 from Nov. 7 to Dec. 23. It was the longest stretch without a regulation loss by an Avs netminder since Semyon Varlamov in 2013-14 (11-0-5).

"We are excited to have Pavel under contract for another two seasons," said Avalanche executive vice-president and general manager Joe Sakic in a news release. "He has been an important part of our team this year and has performed really well, especially when we needed it most. He is a hard-working professional, a great teammate and has earned his opportunity in the NHL."

The 29-year-old also appeared in two games with the Avalanche last season after signing with the organization in May of 2018.