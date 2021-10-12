Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic announced on Tuesday that centre Nathan MacKinnon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sakic added that MacKinnon is asymptomatic and will miss at least the team's season-opening game on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

MacKinnon, 26 was eighth in NHL scoring last season with 20 goals and 65 points in 48 regular season games. He also had eight goals and 15 points in 10 playoff games.

More to follow.