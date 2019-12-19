7h ago
Avs' Girard fined for boarding DeBrincat
Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard has been fined $1,957.89, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1
Girard hit DeBrincat into the boards late in the third period of the Avs' 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The hit went unpenalized on the ice.
In 34 games this season, Girard has one goal and 12 points. He signed a seven-year, $35 million extension with the Avs on July 31.