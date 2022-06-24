Jan Rutta scored the only goal of the period as the Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 after the first period of Game 5.

The teams were scoreless until the 15:21 mark of the period, when Rutta came down the wing and fired a slap shot under the arm of Darcy Kuemper to open the scoring.

The Lightning were given a pair of early power play chances but could not capitalize on the opportunities. The Avalanche failed to score on their lone power play chance.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 13 saves while Kuemper stopped 10 shots in the frame.

The Avalanche lead the series 3-1 and look to clinch their first Stanley Cup victory since 2001, while the Lightning look to keep their chances of winning a third-straight Stanley Cup alive.