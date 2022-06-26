Avalanche lead Lightning after second period in Game 6 of SCF

The Colorado Avalanche are a period away from their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 as they lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 after 40 minutes of play in Game 6.

Nathan MacKinnon tied the game up 1:54 into the second period as he beat Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was forced to change masks due to a broken strap tie, for his 13th goal of the playoffs.

Vasilevskiy immediately turned back to his other mask while the officials reviewed the play, but the goal would stand.

The Avalanche took their first lead of the game off the sick of Artturi Lehkonen who netted his eighth of the playoffs 12:28 into the second period.

The Lightning opened the scoring in the first period as a play behind the net by Nikita Kucherov sprung the puck free to a wide-open Steven Stamkos who beat Darcy Kuemper.

Vasilevskiy has recorded 18 saves on 20 shots while Kuemper has turned away 19 on 20 shots.

The Avalanche lead the series 3-2 while the Lightning look to keep dreams of a three-peat alive.