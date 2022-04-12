The Colorado Avalanche signed college free agent defenceman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

We have signed Wyatt Aamodt, a college free agent from Minnesota State!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6YO6a05YrJ — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 12, 2022

Aamodt, 24, played four seasons with Minnesota State University where he tallied 10 goals 29 points in 123 career NCAA games.

The Hermantown, Minn., natice captained Minnesota State to the Frozen Four final where they would eventually lose 5-1 to Denver.