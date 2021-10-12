The Columbus Blue Jackets named forward Boone Jenner as the seventh captain in franchise history on Tuesday.

Jenner, who is entering his ninth NHL season, was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Defenceman Zach Werenski and forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gustav Nyquist were named alternate captains Tuesday.

"We had a lot of discussions as a coaching staff and with management and, while we were in no rush to make a decision regarding the next captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, it became obvious to all of us that Boone was the right choice," Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen said. "He has tremendous character and a work ethic that has earned the respect of his teammates and he's been an important part of our leadership group for several years. Zach, Gus and Oliver also have been part of that group and we are fortunate to have these guys lead our team."

say it with us, folks: CAPTAIN BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONE



📝⬇️https://t.co/XAjuLy42Xf — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 12, 2021

The Blue Jackets had been without a captain since trading Nick Foligno to the Toronto Maple Leafs at last season's trade deadline.

Jenner, 28, had eight goals and 17 points in 41 games with Columbus last season. He has 121 goals and 240 points in 530 career games, all with the Blue Jackets.

He is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $3.75 million.