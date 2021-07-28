34m ago
Blue Jackets, F Jenner agree to multi-year extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Boone Jenner have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Jenner had one more year left on his contract with an AAV of $3.75 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Jenner had one more year left on his contract with an average annual value of $3.75 million.
The 28-year-old appeared in 41 games last season for the Blue Jackets and had eight goals and nine assists.
Jenner has spent his entire eight-year NHL career with the Blue Jackets after they selected him 37th overall in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.