The Columbus Blue Jackets and forward Boone Jenner have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources say Boone Jenner has agreed to a multi year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Jenner had one more year left on his contract with an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 28-year-old appeared in 41 games last season for the Blue Jackets and had eight goals and nine assists.

Jenner has spent his entire eight-year NHL career with the Blue Jackets after they selected him 37th overall in the second round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.