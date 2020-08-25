Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella was fined $25,000 by the NHL for his conduct following his team's elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of the first-round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that the league was not happy with Tortorella's "dismissive approach" with the media throughout their qualifying series win against the Toronto Maple Leafs and against the Bolts in round one.

The 62-year-old has guided Columbus to the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, but hasn't gotten past the second round.