Lawton joins First Up to share his thoughts on RFA negotiations

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday that restricted free agent defenceman Zach Werenski wants to sign a contract, though it remains unclear whether the two sides will reach a deal by mid-September.

“We’ve been pretty firm with the way we’ve handled things in these situations,” Kekalainen told The Athletic. “And we’re going to be the same way – consistent – with Werenski, as well.

“We really appreciate him as a player. We want him to be a big part of our team and become a leader. He’s a great teammate and a good person. I’m confident that everything will get done and that he wants to be part of the team right from the start [of training camp].”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports the two sides have discussed a three-year bridge contract, as well as longer-term deals. Kekalainen said Wednesday that he believes progress is being made towards and deal and talks remain amicable.

Werenski, who posted 11 goals and 44 points in 82 games last season while averaging 22:53 of ice time per game, is one of several high-profile restricted free agents who have yet to sign a contract for this season.

"It's a bit of a waiting game by the agents' side," Kekalainen said. "They're waiting for somebody else to go first [and set the market]. That's the way it goes, I guess."

Werenski, 21, led all restricted free agent defencemen in points last season and trailed only Philadelphia Flyers blueliner Ivan Provorov in ice time.