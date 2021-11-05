The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Patrik Laine on the injured reserve with an oblique strain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Jarmo Kekalainen, General Manager and Alternate Governor, announced the move Friday.

The Finnish winger suffered the injury in the Blue Jackets' game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night.

TRANSACTION: #CBJ have placed left wing Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve.



The forward suffered an oblique strain in Wednesday's game at Colorado and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.https://t.co/WteiHKwzzg — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 5, 2021

After a tough season in 2020-21, Laine has 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in his first nine games of the 2021-22 season.