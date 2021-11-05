41m ago
Blue Jackets' Laine expected to miss 4-6 weeks with oblique strain
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Patrik Laine on the injured reserve with an oblique strain and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blue Jackets 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)
Jarmo Kekalainen, General Manager and Alternate Governor, announced the move Friday.
The Finnish winger suffered the injury in the Blue Jackets' game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night.
After a tough season in 2020-21, Laine has 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in his first nine games of the 2021-22 season.
The Blue Jackets are back in action Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. ET.