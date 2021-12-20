The NHL has shut down the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets through its holiday break because of COVID-19.

The league said in a statement today the move was made "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread."

The NHL has now sidelined a total of nine teams because of the pandemic's latest wave fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

With more than 130 players and team staff currently in COVID-19 protocol, the league has been forced to postpone 42 games so far this season, with 37 coming since last Monday.

The Blue Jackets added forward Eric Robinson, defenceman Andrew Peeke and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the protocol on Monday.

NEWS: #CBJ's game at Buffalo tonight and vs. the Sabres @NationwideArena on Thursday have been postponed.



The club also has placed F Eric Robinson, D Andrew Peeke and G Joonas Korpisalo in the NHL's COVID protocol.https://t.co/ej7BhS3aQ3 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 20, 2021

The Canadiens announced yesterday they were shutting down until Dec. 26 as a preventative measure. Montreal had already seen its games postponed until after Christmas after the NHL announced a pause to cross-border travel.

Columbus was supposed to play in Buffalo tonight and then host the Sabres on Thursday, but both games have now been scratched.