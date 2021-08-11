TORONTO (August 11, 2021) – The world’s best women’s hockey players meet in the Calgary bubble for TSN’s exclusive live coverage of the 2021 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. With teams from 10 countries hitting the ice, TSN delivers complete coverage of all 31 tournament games from August 20-31, preceded by three pre-tournament games on Wednesday, Aug. 18, including Team Canada dropping the puck against Finland at 6 p.m. ET on TSN. TSN’s full broadcast schedule for the 2021 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP is available here.

Broadcasting in accordance with all government and industry COVID-19 protocols from inside the bubble at Winsport in Calgary, TSN’s coverage features play-by-play commentator Rod Black alongside analyst Cheryl Pounder, a IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP gold medallist and two-time Olympic gold medallist, who call every Team Canada and Group A game, including Canada’s showdown with Team USA on Thursday, Aug. 26.

For the complete release, click here.