Regina Pats centre and top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard headlines the Canadian roster that will be playing at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship later this week in Germany.

Bedard returns to the lineup after helping lead Canada to a gold medal at the tournament last year. The 16-year-old scored 51 goals and tallied 100 points in 62 games in the Western Hockey League this season and also tallied four goals and five points at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in December.

He is one of just eight players to receive exceptional status from Hockey Canada to play in the Canadian Hockey League, debuting in the WHL with Regina in the 2020-21 season at the age of 15.

Another 2023 draft prospect joining Bedard is forward Adam Fantilli of the USHL's Chicago Steel. Fantilli scored 37 goals and tallied 74 points in 54 games this season. Chicago teammate Nick Moldenhauer is also on the roster after tallying 18 goals and 43 points in 43 games this season.

Other notable players on the team are Swift Current defenceman Owen Pickering, and forwards Rieger Lorenz of the AJHL's Okotoks Oilers and David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves - all projected top-end prospects for the 2022 NHL Draft in July.

The roster is made up of six players from the OHL, 13 players from the WHL, three from the USHL and one each from the AJHL, BCHL and CAHS. No QMJHL players were available with the Quebec League regular season still under way.

Canada, which has won the tournament four times, begins its tournament on Saturday and will face against the United States, Germany, and Czechia in the preliminary round. All eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be played on April 28.

Canada's games and every playoff game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.