Connor McDavid is reaching new heights and taking the Edmonton Oilers with him on the journey.

The Oilers captain extended his point streak to 15 games on Thursday, scoring a goal and adding an assist to bring his total to 13 goals and 29 points over that span.

McDavid also set a new career high with his 42nd goal of the season in a key 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings and continues to lead the NHL with 108 points.

The Oilers (42-25-5) also created a bit of breathing room in the Pacific Division standings as they sit second with 89 points, while the Kings (38-25-10) are third with 86.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, who replaced Dave Tippett mid-season, has been impressed with McDavid’s play and believes the team is benefiting from his efforts at both ends of the ice.

"Those numbers don't happen every day," Woodcroft said. "He's driving us forward, sure, with his offence, but he's also driving it with his attention to detail on the defensive side of things, and when your captain does that, and when the leading scorer in the National Hockey League commits to playing like that, I think it resonates with the rest of the group and becomes a contagious-type attitude."

As for how things unfold in the playoff picture, Woodcroft sees the benefit of focusing on the task at hand.

"It's not on what other teams in the Western Conference did," Woodcroft said. "It's on the day's business, and I'm confident that if we put the necessary work in and we have the right focus that results in home-ice advantage, all that kind of stuff takes care of itself."