Count Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid among those who are in full support of NHL players returning to the Olympics in 2022.

The 24-year-old told the Edmonton Journal on Tuesday that winning an Olympic gold would rank only behind winning a Stanley Cup on his list of accomplishments.

McDavid, who has won gold with Canada at the World Juniors and IIHF World Hockey Championship, said he's intrigued to see the roster general manager Doug Armstrong puts together but is especially looking forward to teaming up with Sidney Crosby.

“Anytime you’re talking about a Canadian team, and you get to pick the best of the best, there’s always going to be debate and speculation. Why this guy, why that guy? Of course, as a player, you do think about it a bit," McDavid said. "Canada is very fortunate to have so many good players. Good problem to have.

“I’ve never played on a team with Sid before. Big thrill if I can do that, it will be a dream come true if I can wear the Canadian crest with Sid."

The Oilers captain is also hoping to see club teammate Darnell Nurse crack the final roster for the tournament in February.

“In my opinion, of course, he should be on the team," McDavid said of Nurse. "There’s so many good Canadian D-men and he’s one of them. He can do a lot of things … he skates so well; he works so hard. You know he’ll be one of the most fit guys in the tournament. He could be a horse.”

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button included Nurse on his projected roster for Team Canada back in July, while TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson did not.