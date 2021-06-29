1h ago
McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award
Connor McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by the members of the NHL Players' Association.
TSN.ca Staff
This marks the third time in his career that McDavid has won the award.
Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins were the finalists.