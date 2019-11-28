Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon has been confirmed.

UFC president Dana White revealed to ESPN's Brett Okamoto that the 31-year-old former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has signed on to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Conor has signed and Cowboy is ready to go," White told ESPN.

The pair will fight at welterweight.

The fight will mark the Dublin native's first fight with the company since a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. It was his only UFC fight in the last three years. McGregor's last victory came in 2016 with a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Brooklyn.

Cerrone, 36, is the promotion's all-time leader in wins (23) and finishes (16). He is coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at a UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on September 14.

The fight will be Cerrone's 34th bout with the promotion, breaking the all-time record for most fights he currently shares with Jim Miller at 33.