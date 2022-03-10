Princton F Andonovski to sign with Penguins

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Princeton forward Corey Andonovski has chosen the Pittsburgh Penguins as his NHL destination.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and added 12 assists in 31 games this season.

Over a three-year career at Princeton, the Uxbridge, Ontario native has recorded 21 goals and 29 assists in 80 games.