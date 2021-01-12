Perry among five assigned to Habs taxi squad

The Montreal Canadiens announced their five-player taxi squad on Tuesday, which includes veteran Corey Perry and former first-round pick Ryan Poehling.

Forwards Ryan Poehling, Michael Frolik, defenceman Cale Fleury, and goaltender Charlie Lindgren will also be a part of the Habs taxi squad to start the season.

Les Canadiens ont annoncé que les joueurs suivants ont été assignés à l’escouade de réserve pour entamer la saison:



The Canadiens announced that the following players have been assigned to the team’s taxi squad to start the season:



Frolik

Perry

Poehling



Fleury



Lindgren — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 12, 2021

Perry, who signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Canadiens last month, cleared waivers on Tuesday afternoon. The 35-year-old scored five goals and added 16 assists last season with the Dallas Stars.

Frolik, 32, also cleared waivers Wednesday after signing a one-year deal of his own in the offseason. The veteran split last season between the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres, scoring 14 points in 57 games.

The 22-year-old Poehling, a first-round pick in 2017, has played 28 NHL games over two seasons, registering four goals and one assist.

Fleury, 22, made his NHL debut last season, scoring just one goal in 41 games. Lindgren, 27, has spent parts of five seasons with the Canadiens, holding a record of 10-12-2 while posting a 3.00 GAA and .907 save percentage..