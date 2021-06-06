Perry scores as Canadiens lead Jets after first period of Game 3

Corey Perry opened the scoring for the Montreal Canadiens as they lead the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 after the first period of Game 3 of their second-round series.

The marker was Perry’s third of the post season.

The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after capturing the first two games in Winnipeg.

Montreal has opened the scoring in all three games against the Jets.

Carey Price turned away all seven shots in net for the Canadiens, Connor Hellebuyck stopped nine of 10 for the Jets in the opening frame.

Jets veteran forward Paul Stastny is in the lineup on Sunday after missing the first two games with an undisclosed injury,