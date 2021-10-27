LIVERPOOL, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA — Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., scored four in the sixth and three in the ninth to beat Jestyn Murphy of Mississauga, Ont., 11-5 on Tuesday in the sixth draw of Canada's Olympic curling pre-trials.

Brown improved to 3-0 with the win and sits atop Pool A of the women's tournament.

Murphy (0-2) had a triple of her own in the eighth end before conceding.

Also in the sixth draw, Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson (2-1) led her rink past Mackenzie Zacharias (1-1) of Altona, Man., 8-5.

Suzanne Birt (2-1) of Montague/Cornwall, P.E.I., downed Danielle Inglis (1-2) of Mississauga, Ont., 10-4/

Hollie Duncan (2-1) of Woodstock, Ont., bested Halifax's Jillian Brothers (0-2) by a score of 11-4.

On the men's side, Saskatoon's Colton Flash (2-0) edged Winnipeg's Braden Calvert (0-2) 3-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.