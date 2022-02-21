With a month to go before the trade deadline, TSN checks in on all seven Canadian NHL teams to find out where they stand ahead of March 21.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Countdown to TradeCentre: Maple Leafs With only a month to go before the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs have been one of the best clubs in the NHL, sitting near the top of the Atlantic. What could they use to bolster their lineup for the stretch run? Mark Masters has more on where the Leafs could be looking to add come March 21.

While the Leafs have already made one move to bolster their defence, acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin from the Arizona Coyotes, general manager Kyle Dubas is not closing the door on further improvements to the roster.

“I don’t think we’ll ever say never at this point, every day is a new day,” Dubas told the media. “I feel good about the group, I think it’s a very good team that, as you all see that cover the team everyday, a lot of areas we can get better.”

TSN’s Mark Masters reports that Lyubushkin will join the Leafs on Tuesday in Columbus.

Ottawa Senators

Countdown to TradeCentre: Senators The Senators have admitted they will be sellers heading into the trade deadline but they won't be making trades just to make a trade. TSN Senators reporter Claire Hanna takes a closer look at the team's needs and the notable unrestricted free agents on the team.

TSN’s Claire Hanna reports that Senators GM Pierre Dorion says the team will be sellers at the deadline, but are in a different situation than previous seasons, not planning to make trades for the sake of making trades.

Hanna highlights three pending unrestricted free agent forwards for the Senators: Nick Paul, Chris Tierney and Tyler Ennis, with Paul currently getting the most buzz due to his ability to play both at centre and on the wing.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is also a pending unrestricted free agent and Hanna believes it will take a generous offer for him to be moved.

Winnipeg Jets

Countdown to TradeCentre: Jets The Jets have been inching closer to a wild card spot since the all-star break and are currently being led by the inspired play of Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele. TSN Jets reporter Sara Orlesky assesses Winnipeg's position heading into the deadline and which player could generate interest in trade talks.

With a recent surge, the Winnipeg Jets have closed the gap in the playoff race and possibly changed their position ahead of the deadline.

TSN’s Sara Orlesky suggests that pending free agent forward Andrew Copp should generate interest over the next month. Copp is on pace to set new career highs in both goals and points and is 15th on TSN’s most recent Trade Bait board.

Vancouver Canucks

Countdown to TradeCentre: Canucks With a month to go between now and the NHL trade deadline, Vancouver is not in a panic to make a move but it does seem inevitable that the team will be sellers. TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji discusses the outlook in Vancouver and which names are being mentioned as trade candidates.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports that Canucks president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin have been preaching patience and that both men have said they aren’t in a panic to make an immediate move. They want to use the next four weeks to see if their team can get back into the playoff race.

Lalji says that given the work that needs to be done, it does seem inevitable that they will have to see themselves as sellers and make some moves.

He highlights needs that the Canucks have including creating cap flexibility, adding to the prospect pool and draft picks.

Also two names that are continuously mentioned as trade candidates: J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

Calgary Flames

Countdown to TradeCentre: Flames Calgary has been enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, and it appears that Brad Treliving and co. are all in on a deep playoff run this year. TSN's Salim Valji has more on what additional moves fans can expect to see the club make with the trade deadline just one month away.

TSN’s Salim Valji does not believe that the Flames are finished making moves ahead of the deadline after their acquisition of Tyler Toffoli.

Valji suggests that the Flames will target a bottom-six forward as well as blue line depth.

Johan Larsson, Brett Kulak and former Flames captain Mark Giordano are all mentioned as possible defensive additions.

Edmonton Oilers

Countdown to TradeCentre: Oilers It appears as if the Oilers have already made their big splash ahead of the trade deadline with the acquisition of Evander Kane. TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug explains why any moves beyond that will likely be a ''money in, money out'' scenario.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug says the Oilers have already made their main acquisition with the signing of Evander Kane and any additional moves will have to be of the money in, money out variety due to cap space.

Rishaug points out that the Oilers will be keeping their eye on the goaltending market, though they have tried, but have not pulled the trigger due to high prices and not feeling that they could make a significant enough improvement by spending assets.

He also says they could nibble around the edges on defence for a shutdown type player.

Montreal Canadiens

Countdown to TradeCentre: Canadiens While Canadiens' GM Kent Hughes wouldn't go as far as to say the club is in a "full rebuild," picks and prospects are the priority for the club heading into the trade deadline. With only a month ago until the big day, TSN's Montreal reporter John Lu gets you set up for what's to come for the Canadiens.

TSN’s John Lu says that the Toffoli trade signalled the priorities of the Montreal Canadiens as sellers, acquiring high-end prospects and stockpiling draft picks.

Lu reports that general manager Kent Hughes would not characterize the moves as a rebuild, but made it clear he’s not adopting a ‘scorched earth’ policy. Veterans with term could be had for the right deal.

Lu lists Jeff Petry in that category as he has three years left on his contract with an AAV of $6.25 million and a modified no trade/no movement clause.

He also says it’s a matter of days before pending unrestricted free agent Ben Chiarot will be dealt and that pending RFA Artturi Lehkonen is another player to watch.