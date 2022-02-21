44m ago
Countdown to TradeCentre: Canadian roundup
With a month to go before the trade deadline, TSN checks in on all seven Canadian NHL teams to find out where they stand ahead of March 21.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
While the Leafs have already made one move to bolster their defence, acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin from the Arizona Coyotes, general manager Kyle Dubas is not closing the door on further improvements to the roster.
“I don’t think we’ll ever say never at this point, every day is a new day,” Dubas told the media. “I feel good about the group, I think it’s a very good team that, as you all see that cover the team everyday, a lot of areas we can get better.”
TSN’s Mark Masters reports that Lyubushkin will join the Leafs on Tuesday in Columbus.
Ottawa Senators
TSN’s Claire Hanna reports that Senators GM Pierre Dorion says the team will be sellers at the deadline, but are in a different situation than previous seasons, not planning to make trades for the sake of making trades.
Hanna highlights three pending unrestricted free agent forwards for the Senators: Nick Paul, Chris Tierney and Tyler Ennis, with Paul currently getting the most buzz due to his ability to play both at centre and on the wing.
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is also a pending unrestricted free agent and Hanna believes it will take a generous offer for him to be moved.
Winnipeg Jets
With a recent surge, the Winnipeg Jets have closed the gap in the playoff race and possibly changed their position ahead of the deadline.
TSN’s Sara Orlesky suggests that pending free agent forward Andrew Copp should generate interest over the next month. Copp is on pace to set new career highs in both goals and points and is 15th on TSN’s most recent Trade Bait board.
Vancouver Canucks
TSN’s Farhan Lalji reports that Canucks president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin have been preaching patience and that both men have said they aren’t in a panic to make an immediate move. They want to use the next four weeks to see if their team can get back into the playoff race.
Lalji says that given the work that needs to be done, it does seem inevitable that they will have to see themselves as sellers and make some moves.
He highlights needs that the Canucks have including creating cap flexibility, adding to the prospect pool and draft picks.
Also two names that are continuously mentioned as trade candidates: J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.
Calgary Flames
TSN’s Salim Valji does not believe that the Flames are finished making moves ahead of the deadline after their acquisition of Tyler Toffoli.
Valji suggests that the Flames will target a bottom-six forward as well as blue line depth.
Johan Larsson, Brett Kulak and former Flames captain Mark Giordano are all mentioned as possible defensive additions.
Edmonton Oilers
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug says the Oilers have already made their main acquisition with the signing of Evander Kane and any additional moves will have to be of the money in, money out variety due to cap space.
Rishaug points out that the Oilers will be keeping their eye on the goaltending market, though they have tried, but have not pulled the trigger due to high prices and not feeling that they could make a significant enough improvement by spending assets.
He also says they could nibble around the edges on defence for a shutdown type player.
Montreal Canadiens
TSN’s John Lu says that the Toffoli trade signalled the priorities of the Montreal Canadiens as sellers, acquiring high-end prospects and stockpiling draft picks.
Lu reports that general manager Kent Hughes would not characterize the moves as a rebuild, but made it clear he’s not adopting a ‘scorched earth’ policy. Veterans with term could be had for the right deal.
Lu lists Jeff Petry in that category as he has three years left on his contract with an AAV of $6.25 million and a modified no trade/no movement clause.
He also says it’s a matter of days before pending unrestricted free agent Ben Chiarot will be dealt and that pending RFA Artturi Lehkonen is another player to watch.