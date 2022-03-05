Not on the block

In case there was any doubt, Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele is not available ahead of the trade deadline.

While TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes there has been 'white noise' around Scheifele's future with the team, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff confirmed he has no plans to deal the 28-year-old.

“Look, we’re obviously in a Canadian market, we’re in a situation where we’ve had an up-and-down year, and certainly, we’re in an age where everyone is wanting to create a buzz on the Internet,’’ Cheveldayoff told LeBrun in The Athletic. “It’s not shocking that these rumours or these made-up stories do come out. But I spent a long time trying to get top-two centremen like we have right now with Scheif and (Pierre-Luc) Dubois. That’s a real tough combination when we’re going well to play against.

“Again, I love having that kind of depth in the organization,” added the Jets GM. “Mark’s a player that is an exceptional player in this league and we’re very happy to have him on this team.’’

Scheifele, who has 20 goals and 45 points in 49 games this season, is under contract with the Jets through the 2023-24 season at a cap hit of $6.125 million.

With eight games remaining before March 21, the Jets sit six points back of the final wild-card spot after Friday's loss against the Dallas Stars.

LeBrun believes the Jets will wait as long as possible before making any decisions regarding the deadline. Cheveldayoff, who reiterated that he has faith the team could have a deep run playoff run should the make the postseason, said he's not feeling any pressure to be a seller.

“We’re comfortable with this group,’’ Cheveldayoff said. “If we get to the deadline … do I have to trade out players for draft picks or something like that? No, I don’t have to.’’

The Jets have three pending unrestricted free agents in Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Nathan Beaulieu. Cheveldayoff acknowledged that in signing Copp to a one-year, $3.64 million deal last summer the team knew the possibility existed the 27-year-old could turn out to be a 'own rental' before reaching free agency.

Copp, who returned this week after missing time with a concussion, has 13 goals and 31 points in 49 games this season.