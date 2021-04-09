TORONTO (April 9, 2021) – As the hockey world’s go-to source for NHL Trade Deadline Day news and analysis, TSN provides comprehensive coverage of every deal with TRADECENTRE, beginning Monday, April 12 at 8 a.m. ET on TSN. Host James Duthie and TSN’s all-star team of Hockey Insiders and experts provide breaking trade updates, thorough analysis, and TRADECENTRE news throughout the day.

Covering deadline day from all angles, TRADECENTRE features breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs, and coaches. TSN’s live coverage is also available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, TSN Radio stations, and TSN’s official social media platforms. TSN’s comprehensive TRADECENTRE coverage will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States.

Filming in accordance with all government and industry COVID-19 protocols, and reporting from two studios and remotely from their homes across the country, TSN’s all-star TRADECENTRE broadcast team includes:

Host: James Duthie

Trade Breakers: Gord Miller, Bob McKenzie, Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun, and Frank Seravalli

Instant Analysis Panel: Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Dave Poulin, and Craig Button

Deadline Panel: Gino Reda, Jamie McLennan, Martin Biron, and Kevin Weekes

Viewpoint Panel: Carlo Colaiacovo, Bryan Hayes, Mike Johnson

Trade Bait: Mike Johnson

Special Contributor: Jim Rutherford, three-time Stanley Cup-winning General Manager

Segment Hosts: Tessa Bonhomme and Glenn Schiiler

TRADECENTRE Contributors: Lindsay Hamilton, Kristen Shilton, Postmedia hockey columnist Bruce Garrioch, two-time Olympic gold medalist Cheryl Pounder, and Team Canada’s Renata Fast

BarDown Contributors: Daniel Zakrzewski and Corwin McCallum

SPORTSCENTRE Updates: Jennifer Hedger

SPORTSCENTRE Bureau Reporters: Farhan Lalji, John Lu, Mark Masters, Sara Orlesky, Ryan Rishaug, and Salim Valji

Hockey fans can stay informed on all their favourite teams and players throughout the day with TSN’s multi-platform coverage on TSN.ca and the TSN app.