At least one of the many injured aces across Major League Baseball will be returning to the mound this week.

The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale will start on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Sale will make his return almost two years to the date since he last pitched for the Red Sox on Aug. 13, 2019.

The 32-year-old posted a 1.35 ERA in five minor-league rehab starts and will be a welcome sight for a stumbling Red Sox team.

If the seven-time all-star is somehow available, he needs to be added immediately.

Managers who missed out on Sale can take a flier on these players rostered in fewer than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues.



Hitters



Brendan Rodgers, 2B/SS, Colorado Rockies (21.9 per cent rostered)

Rodgers has been on a tear since the all-star break. In 17 games, the former top prospect is slashing .333./.370/.580 with four home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs scored, raising his average nearly 20 points over that span. He is currently riding a 14-game hitting streak.

He’s been even hotter to start August, hitting .417 over his first six games.

Post all-star break, Rodgers has increased his hard-hit rate by 13 per cent and improved his line-drive rate by six per cent. More solid contact has resulted in much higher second half production.

Rodgers seems to finally be hitting his stride after a hamstring injury forced him to miss the first two months of the season. If the 24-year-old can maintain his current batted-ball profile, he should produce plenty down the stretch, especially at home, as he has the luxury of playing half of his games in the friendly confines of Coors Field.

UPDATE: The Rockies’ second baseman was hit in the wrist with a pitch on Saturday and is listed as day-to-day after missing Sunday's contest. Managers should keep close tabs on his status moving forward.



Kyle Farmer, SS/2B/3B, Cincinnati Reds (48.2 per cent rostered)

The Reds’ super utility player is having a career season at the plate. Through 104 games, Farmer is hitting .268 with 10 home runs, 39 RBI, and 42 runs scored, all career highs.

Like Rodgers, Farmer has been on fire since the all-star break. In 19 games since play resumed on July 16, the 30-year-old is hitting an otherworldly .421 with 11 RBI, 14 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits.

Manager David Bell has rewarded Farmer for his performance, moving him up as high as third in the lineup over the past two weeks. The better lineup spot has resulted in improved run production for Farmer, who has scored at least one run in 11 of his past 14 games.

He won’t provide much power or speed, but as long as he’s hot, Farmer will provide excellent ratios and counting stats.



Rafael Ortega, OF, Chicago Cubs (36.8 per cent rostered)

Ortega was one of the main beneficiaries of the Cubs’ fire sale, having gained an every-day role since the July 31 trade deadline. In six games since deadline day, the 30-year-old has collected 11 hits, four home runs and eight RBI.

The journeyman has been productive since the beginning of July, having raised his batting average from .208 to .320 over his past 29 appearances.

The Cubs new-look lineup won’t give Ortega many RBI opportunities but the veteran deserves a look while he’s hitting this well.

Other Options: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Seattle Mariners (42.8 per cent rostered), Amed Rosario, SS/OF, Cleveland (37.7 per cent rostered), Abraham Toro, 2B/3B, Seattle Mariners (36.2 per cent rostered)

Pitchers



Logan Webb, SP, San Francisco Giants (44.5 per cent rostered)

Webb has been a valuable pitcher all season, but the 24-year-old has been even better over his past four starts. Over his previous 23 innings, Webb has allowed just six earned runs (no more than two in any start) while striking out just under one batter per inning.

Dating back to May 11, Webb has not allowed more than two runs in any start and has allowed more than three runs just twice all season.

The fourth-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft has slid under the radar thus far. However, this recent stretch has lowered his ERA to 3.19 and WHIP to 1.16, both more than worthy of a roster spot on all fantasy teams.



Cal Quantrill, RP/SP, Cleveland (32.5 per cent rostered)

Quantrill’s career trajectory was pointing towards the bullpen following the first three years of his career. The 26-year-old Canadian held a 4.68 ERA as a starter in 168 innings but was much more effective as a reliever, posting a 1.91 ERA in 61.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Quantrill was forced back into the Cleveland rotation in mid-June due to injuries, and he has made the most of the opportunity. Quantrill had a few rough starts as he got stretched out, but has flipped a switch of late, producing a spectacular run.

Over his past five appearances, the former first-round selection has a microscopic 0.90 ERA and has held opponents to a .181 batting average. Quantrill’s fly ball and hard-hit rates are at career lows, which has helped the native of Port Hope, Ont., keep the ball in the park and find more sustained success.



Jonathan Loaisiga (19.2 per cent rostered), Chad Green (16.6 per cent rostered), RP, New York Yankees

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation on Saturday, opening the door for Green and Loaisiga to enter the ninth-inning conversation.

Loaisiga, 26, also has three saves this season to go along with a sterling 2.53 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched. He picked up the save in Saturday’s win over the Seattle Mariners and appears to be at the head of the committee until Chapman returns.

Green has been used in high-leverage situations this year, as he has earned a career-high three saves in his 45 appearances. The 30-year-old is a decent strikeout option as well, having racked up 62 punchouts in 56 innings this season.

Manager Aaron Boone will likely play matchups with his two bullpen arms to mix-and-match in the ninth inning. Former Baltimore Orioles closer Zack Britton is also in the mix for saves, as a left-handed option.

​Other Options: Merrill Kelly, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks (36.0 per cent rostered), Vladimir Gutierrez, SP, Cincinnati Reds (23.5 per cent rostered), Luis Gil, SP, New York Yankees (37.5 per cent rostered)