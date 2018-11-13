The Arizona Coyotes have announced a six-year contract extension with defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $27.6 million for an average annual salary of $4.6 million.

The 20-year old was Arizona's first-round draft pick in 2016, going 16th overall.

Chychrun will return to the Coyotes' lineup tonight after starting the season on injured reserve following offseason knee surgery.

Over 118 NHL games, Chychrun has 11 goals and 23 assists.