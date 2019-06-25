Craig Berube has signed a three-year deal to remain the St. Louis Blues' head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Berube took over as interim coach early in the season last year and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup Championship.

"Craig made an enormous impact on our team when he took over last November," Blues GM Doug Armstrong said. "He restored our identity and provided our players with a clear sense of direction and purpose. The chemistry and trust that he developed with our players was integral in bringing our franchise the 2019 Stanley Cup."

The Jack Adams Award finalist finished the regular season with a 38-19-6 record. Berube also previously coached with the Philadelphia Flyers and has a career 113-77-34 record.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," Berube said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for this team and this organization and the city of St. Louis has embraced me as one of their own. This past season was the experience of a lifetime and I'm anxious to get started on our title defence."