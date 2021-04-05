CTV and TSN Return to Augusta National for Comprehensive Live Coverage of the Masters

TORONTO (April 5, 2021) – The world’s best golfers return to the historic Augusta National Golf Club in the month of April to compete for the coveted Green Jacket at the iconic MASTERS TOURNAMENT. CTV and TSN are set to deliver comprehensive live coverage of golf’s first men’s major of the season, airing April 8-11.

The networks’ exclusive Canadian coverage begins with ESPN’s WEDNESDAY AT THE MASTERS, airing Wednesday, April 7 at 12 noon ET on TSN. Canada’s Sports Leader delivers expansive coverage of the opening rounds on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, with the third and final rounds airing on CTV and TSN on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Visit TSN.ca/Golf for the complete broadcast schedule.

TSN AT THE MASTERS delivers extensive bonus feed coverage throughout the Tournament, beginning Thursday, April 8 at 11 a.m. ET, including dedicated live feeds of Featured Groups, Holes 15 and 16, and the famed Amen Corner, as well as highlights, analysis, and more. This extended coverage is also available for live streaming to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers through TSN.ca and the TSN app, where subscribers can also access the network’s multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple feeds at once.

A star-studded field of players congregate in Georgia for the 2021 Tournament after having contested the previous MASTERS TOURNAMENT in November 2020. The event features defending champion and World No. 1-ranked player Dustin Johnson, three-time champion Phil Mickelson, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy. The Tournament also showcases a trio of Canadians: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Mercedes-Benz returns as multi-platform sponsor of the Masters, featuring broadcast and digital assets across CTV, TSN, and RDS.

