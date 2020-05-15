CTV and TSN Tee Off at the TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF Charity Skins Match, This Sunday

TORONTO (May 15, 2020) – CTV and TSN hit the links as live golf returns to television this Sunday, May 17 with TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF, a $3 million charity skins match supporting COVID-19 relief efforts airing live from Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CTV, TSN3, and TSN5.

TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF features two-time FedExCup champion and World #1 player Rory McIlroy and 20-time PGA TOUR event winner Dustin Johnson teaming up against two Oklahoma State University alumni: PGA TOUR superstar Rickie Fowler and 2019 NCAA National Champion Matthew Wolff. The team of McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff compete for the CDC Foundation.