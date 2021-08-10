Qualification events for Olympic Trials, Pre-Trials to take place in September

With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics less than six months away, Curling Canada announced the dates and locations for a pair of very important qualification events on Tuesday.

From Sept. 22-26, Ottawa's Curling Centre of Excellence facility at the RA Centre will host two events that can directly qualify teams for both the Tim Hortons Curling Trials and the Home Hardware Curling Pre-Trials.

Five men's and five women's teams will compete for direct berths into the Olympic Trials, slated to take place in Saskatoon from Nov. 20-28.

Here are the teams that have been invited to Ottawa:

Women's Team (Trials Qualification Event)

Team Suzanne Birt (Charlottetown)

Team Corryn Brown (Kamloops, B.C.)

Team Kelsey Rocque (Edmonton)

Team Casey Scheidegger (Lethbridge, Alta.)

Team Laura Walker (Edmonton)

Men's Teams (Trials Qualification Event)

Team Matt Dunstone (Regina)

Team Colton Flasch (Saskatoon)

Team Jason Gunnlaugson (Winnipeg)

Team Glenn Howard (Penetanguishene, Ont.)

Team Mike McEwen (Winnipeg)

Four women's rinks as well as five men's rink have already qualified for the trials, meaning three women's and two men's spots will be on the line in this Ottawa event.

Kerri Einarson, Tracy Fleury, Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones have already qualified for women's Canadian Olympic Trials while Brendan Bottcher, John Epping, Brad Gushue, Brad Jacobs and Kevin Koe have done the same on the men's side. Here's a look at the qualification process.

Two trials spots for each gender will still be available at the Home Hardware Pre-Trials in Liverpool, N.S., from Oct. 26-31. Teams that don't qualify for the Olympic Trials in Ottawa will get automatic entries into the Pre-Trials.

Speaking of the Pre-Trials, the second event taking place in Ottawa next month will see eight men's and eight women's teams competing for spots in the Pre-Trials.

Here's what those fields look like:

Women's Teams (Pre-Trials Qualification Event)

Team Abby Ackland (Winnipeg)

Team Jill Brothers (Halifax)

Team Kerry Galusha (Yellowknife)

Team Ashley Howard (Saskatoon)

Team Lauren Mann (Ottawa)

Team Jessie Hunkin (formerly Team Robyn Silvernagle (North Battleford, Sask.)

Team Laurie St-Georges (Laval, Que.)

Team Sarah Wark (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Men's Teams (Pre-Trails Qualification Event)

Team Corey Chambers (Winnipeg)

Team Jacques Gauthier (Winnipeg)

Team Sean Grassie (Winnipeg)

Team William Lyburn (Winnipeg)

Team Shaun Meachem (Saskatoon)

Team Vincent Roberge (Etchemin, Que.)

Team JT Ryan (Winnipeg)

Team Ryan Wiebe (Winnipeg)

The event will be a triple-knockout draw with two men's and two women's berths on the line for the Pre-Trials.

A number of rinks have already qualified for the October Pre-Trials which will determine the final two berths for each gender for the Canadian Olympic Trials.

Women - Sherry Anderson, Penny Barker, Hollie Duncan, Jacqueline Harrison, Danielle Inglis, Krista McCarville, Jestyn Murphy, Beth Peterson, Darcy Robertson, Mackenzie Zacharias

Men - Jonathan Beuk, Braden Calvert, Pat Ferris, Paul Flemming, Mike Fournier, Jeremy Harty, Pat Simmons, Karsten Sturmay, Tyler Tardi

The Beijing Olympics take place from Feb. 4-20, 2022. Canada's Kevin Koe and Rachel Homan both finished off the podium in South Korea in 2018 while John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won mixed doubles gold, the first time the discipline was featured in the Olympic Games.