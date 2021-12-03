The New York Mets are assembling their list of managerial candidates over the next several days and Buck Showalter and Curtis Granderson are among the names, reports Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Mets are assembling their list over the next several days but it’s clear Buck Showalter is indeed one name high on the list. They will conduct a full search, however. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2021

Curtis Granderson is on the Mets list of candidates for manager. The former Mets and Yankees star is now president of the Players Alliance. Was with Yankees when Billy Eppler was GM and Sandy Alderson signed him for the Mets. @ByRobertMurray 1st mentioned — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2021

Heyman notes that Showalter is high on the Mets' list, but the team will conduct a full search.

The 65-year-old has managed a total of 20 big league seasons for four different teams. He first served as manager for the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, was with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998 to 2000, the Texas Rangers from 2003 to 2006 and the Baltimore Orioles from 2010 to 2018.

He is a three-time Manager of the Year Award winner and owns a career regular season record of 1,551-1,517.

Granderson, 40, is a veteran of 16 MLB seasons from 2004 to 2019 and is currently the president of the Players Alliance. He spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Yankees and Mets.

The Mets fired manager Luis Rojas after finishing with a 77-85 record during 2021 regular season, missing the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

The Mets will be able to interview and potentially hire a new manager during the MLB lockout.