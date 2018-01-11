The Canadian Women's Hockey League announced on Thursday that Jessica Platt is playing with the Toronto Furies as the league's first openly transgender athlete.

"With the support of my family, friends, the CWHL, and the Toronto Furies I am able to live my dream while being true to myself," said Platt in a statement. "I hope that others will be as fortunate as I am, now and in the future.

"I want people to know you don’t have to quit pursuing your dreams to be the person you were meant to be."

Platt is in her first full season with the Furies and the Sarnia, Ont., native has a goal and 10 penalty minutes. She was drafted in the 2016 CWHL draft.

"Inclusivity has always been a major strength of our league and with today’s announcement that has only been reaffirmed," said CWHL commissioner Brenda Andress in a statement. "We support all those involved with our league and that support is provided regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."