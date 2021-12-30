Czech Republic defenceman Michael Krutil has been suspended one game by the IIHF Disciplinary Panel for slew footing USA forward Arthur Kaliyev.

The incident occurred in the third period of Team USA’s 7-0 victory over Czech Republic on Tuesday. In attempting to stop Kaliyev from receiving a pass in front of the net in the offensive zone, Krutil tried to control the stick of his opponent, but also slid his skate under the American’s skate, causing him to lose his balance.

The Disciplinary Panel determined that Krutil’s actions, “recklessly endangered the safety of Kaliyev, thereby violating IIHF Official Rule 160 (Slew-Footing)”

The 18-year-old is ineligible to play in the Czech Republic’s final round robin round game on Thursday against Austria.