Czechia rallied to defeat the United States 8-4 in the bronze-medal match at the men’s IIHF World Championship in Tampere, Finland, on Sunday.

The United States held a 3-1 lead after the first period, but Czechia replied with seven goals, including six in the final frame, to secure the win.

David Pastrnak led the way for the winning side with a hat trick. Jiri Cernoch, Jiri Smejkal, Roman Cervenka and David Kampf rounded out the scoring for Czechia.

Karson Kuhlman scored twice for the U.S. along with goals from Adam Gaudette and Thomas Bordeleau.