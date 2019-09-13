It appears Julius Honka is looking for a fresh start away from the Dallas Stars.

Stars general manager Jim Nill told Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News Friday that the 23-year-old defenceman has asked to be traded.

"Did we handle him right at times? Yes or no, we don’t know," Nill said. "And it’s on the player, too. You get an opportunity, you’ve got to grab it. Sometimes, things don’t work out. There’s different personalities, but that’s sports and that’s life."

Honka is a restricted free agent this off-season after posting four assists in 29 games with the Stars last season. He spent the final 35 games of the regular season as a healthy scratch and did not dress in the postseason.

DeFranks reported earlier this summer that the Stars were attempting to move the blueliner to avoid keeping eight defencemen on their roster into the regular season.

Honka, who has two goals and 13 points in 87 career games with the Stars, was selected 14th in the 2014 NHL Draft.