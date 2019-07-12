Chance to win attracted Perry to Stars: 'Dallas was my No. 1 choice'

It appears Julius Honka's days in Dallas could be numbered.

According to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News, the Stars are trying to trade the 23-year-old defenceman after adding Andrej Sekera to an already crowded blueline this summer.

Honka is a restricted free agent this off-season after posting four assists in 29 games with the Stars last season. He spent the final 35 games of the regular season as a healthy scratch and did not dress in the postseason.

DeFranks notes that if the Stars can't find a suitor for Honka they may be forced to keep eight defenceman on the 23-man roster, rather than risk losing him on waivers.

Honka, who has two goals and 13 points in 87 career games with the Stars, was selected 14th in the 2014 NHL Draft.