11h ago
Stars F Benn fined $5K for tripping Flames' Lewis
Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn received his second fine of the first round on Tuesday. After being fined Sunday for high-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane, Benn picked another $5,000 fine for tripping Flames forward Trevor Lewis in Monday's Game 4 loss.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Flames 4, Stars 1
Unlike his fine from Game 3, Benn did receive a two-minute penalty for his trip on Lewis Monday.
The Stars captain is without a point in the series and has six penalty minutes in addition to surrendering $10,000 in fines.
With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will take place Wednesday in Calgary.