Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn received his second fine of the first round on Tuesday.

After being fined Sunday for high-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane, Benn picked another $5,000 fine for tripping Flames forward Trevor Lewis in Monday's Game 4 loss.

Unlike his fine from Game 3, Benn did receive a two-minute penalty for his trip on Lewis Monday. 

The Stars captain is without a point in the series and has six penalty minutes in addition to surrendering $10,000 in fines.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will take place Wednesday in Calgary.