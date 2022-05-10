Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn received his second fine of the first round on Tuesday.

After being fined Sunday for high-sticking Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane, Benn picked another $5,000 fine for tripping Flames forward Trevor Lewis in Monday's Game 4 loss.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Tripping Calgary’s Trevor Lewis. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 10, 2022

Unlike his fine from Game 3, Benn did receive a two-minute penalty for his trip on Lewis Monday.

The Stars captain is without a point in the series and has six penalty minutes in addition to surrendering $10,000 in fines.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will take place Wednesday in Calgary.