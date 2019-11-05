Dallas Stars defenceman John Klingberg suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday night's clash with the Colorado Avalanche.

The 27-year-old rearguard absorbed a hit from Avs' Nikita Zadorov and limped to the dressing room shortly thereafter. Stars' public relations confirmed he would not return to the game.

Klingberg was an All-Star in 2017-18 and has one goal, two assists in 17 games played up to this point. He posted 10 goals and 35 assists last season.