The Dallas Stars are working on a complete a contract with Peter DeBoer that would see the 54-year-old become their next head coach.

DeBoer was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights last month after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, finishing with a 43-31-8 record.

He had a 98-50-12 record in his three seasons with the team and took them to the third round of the 2021 NHL playoffs.

It’s likely headed that way but sources saying a contract still hasn’t been ironed out as of now. But both sides working on it. https://t.co/ibGYYkksaP — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2022

DeBoer has coached 1,015 NHL games and has a 513-379-123 record split between the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights. He also coached the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers to a Memorial Cup championship in 2003.

Rick Bowness stepped down as head coach of the Stars in May shortly after the team lost in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Calgary Flames. Dallas finished the regular season with a 46-30-6 record, returning the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2021, one year after reaching the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.